Black Sabbath fans can experience a true classic in a whole new way

Marvel fans are sharing their experience at the Black Widow World Premiere on social media. It was a big scene in numerous large cities as people got to see the movie early and hear from the stars of this MCU installment. Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour were all represented. Fans are still in shock about getting to see all of this more than a week ahead of general audiences. (Don’t worry too much if you live too far away to attend any of these events, your chance will be here soon enough.) Over the course of the last year, the fanbase has been ravenously anticipating the next Marvel Studios movie and it is finally here. Check out the video for some of the scenes on the ground down below: