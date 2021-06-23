Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokie Jeff King Promoted by Chicago Bears

Kicking the tires in Arlington Heights. The Chicago Bears ownership group, which is the McCaskey family, has put in a bid to buy the Arlington International Racecourse property in suburban Chicago. The track is shutting down in September. The 326-acre property is big enough to house a football stadium complete with a parking lot. The Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said in May that a football stadium is on the table for me. Bears CEO Ted Phillips said, “we recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property. It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.” The Chicago Bears lease with the city of Chicago to use Soldier Field ends in 2033. There are also whispers that the McCaskeys might decide to sell off the business. Others do want the property, and the racetrack owner Churchill Downs will be evaluating all of the proposals in the upcoming weeks.