Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokie Jeff King Promoted by Chicago Bears

By Michael Hanich
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech Hokies have always seen some of their players succeed in the NFL. Outside of players, the Hokies have a former player rising in the ranks of an NFL franchise. Former Hokies tight end Jeff King was promoted to Director of Pro Scouting for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, June 22nd. King has been with the Bears full-time since the 2016 NFL offseason.

