Digimon Adventure has shared the first look at the next Mega Evolution debut with the promo for the next episode of the series! The rebooted take on the series has reached its final arc as the DigiDestined have gone their separate ways in order to discover the secret behind each of their Crests, and with it has challenged each of them in a distinct way. As they prepare for the upcoming Great Catastrophe (which is the prophecized reason they are in the Digital World in the first place), we are getting some major evolutions at last.