Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Critical Failure

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn paper, Dungeons, and Dragons: Dark Alliance sounds like a home run. Take four of the most famous and beloved Dungeons and Dragons characters – Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, Catti-brie, and Wulfgar – and drop them into a co-op hack n’ slash dungeon crawler where you can slay monsters and grab loot with your friends. At the very least, I thought it’d be a fun game to run through once or twice with some friends who know far more about DnD than I do.

gamingbolt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Alliance#Game Design#Dnd#Vermintide#Catti Brie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Blightbound, Devolver Digital’s dungeon crawler, already has a release date

To speak of Devolver Digital is to speak of one of the most irreverent companies today, but also of practically a guarantee of quality when it comes to independent titles. The last one that has made the news is Blightbound, a curious cooperative dungeon crawler that has presented its launch date, and it will be soon, since it will be launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC at the end of this month, specifically on the 27th. Of course, it can also be played on next-generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series, thanks to the backward compatibility of both.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

The red haired hero Adol Christin has adventured back onto the Nintendo Switch with a port of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, the latest entry in Falcom’s long-running Japanese action RPG series, but this time around he’s got a new ‘do and his adventuring has been somewhat… restricted. Breaking outta Balduq.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Tales of Arise Opening Animation, New Gameplay

Bandai Namco has shared the Tales of Arise opening animation alongside new gameplay and more for the upcoming flagship RPG. The new Tales of Arise opening animation was handled once again by Ufotable, and the theme song is “Hibana” as performed by Japanese rock group Kankaku Pierrot. Here’s the Tales...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock Zandalari Trolls in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

The Battle for Azeroth expansion introduced Allied Races into the World of Warcraft. These races gave players even more customization options; however, unlike the classic options, players need to first unlock Allied Races by completing specific achievements. One of the most popular options for Horde players is the Zandalari Trolls.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Scarlet Nexus (PC) - Review

The doldrums of summer are some of the roughest parts of the year for video game enthusiasts. The drought of major releases until the fall generally means having to settle for catching up on older titles, or even worse, going outside. Fortunately, Bandai Namco was kind enough to provide a new game that let me postpone that choice, namely Scarlet Nexus. But is it a worthwhile diversion from that inevitable decision?
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Rumor: PES 2022 Will be Free-to-Play - News

Konami recently announced it had signed a strategic cooperation with The Medium developer Bloober Team to jointly develop select games and exchange know-how. Rumors point to Bloober Team working on a new Silent Hill game. There are also rumors that new entries in the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania series are also in the works.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Review – Masterful and Melancholic

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has been described as a “Soulslike” game, a Metroidvania game, and an action platformer heavy on atmosphere and light on complex combat. Those things are all sort of true, but they fail to capture the essence of what makes Ender Lilies memorable. Coupled with its melancholic art style, poignant music, and dark, foreboding aesthetic, Ender Lilies’ combat is unique in the genre but might also be the weakest link in an otherwise exceptional experience.
Video GamesHouston Press

5 Things A Metroidvania Needs

Some of the best games of the last decade are backwards looking, but they still have important guidelines if they want to be great. Metroidvania is a term used to describe a certain sub-genre of video games that mimic the style of Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. In general, they are non-linear, two-dimensional side-scrolling action games that have a focus on exploring a huge area that is unlocked with power-ups.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on PC Adds Welcome Optimizations and Enhancements

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox exceeded my expectations for an action RPG when it first launched on PlayStation 4. Still, it did release with a few performance issues. A launch patch fixed a majority of bugs causing game crashes when playing on PlayStation 5. Further, the general vicinity of Balduq City suffered slow-down alongside short draw distances on whatever platform you were using. It was still possible to enjoy the adventure, but it’s hard to defend the launch release in the west for these reasons.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Special Pre-Launch Program Reveals Co-Op Gameplay and More

Capcom have detailed the post-launch plans, co-op, and more for upcoming RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The Special Pre-Launch Program was hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, along with director Kenji Oguro. Along with a narrator, they highlighted the game’s features, co-op gameplay, and opening song Scarlet Land Lit Up By The Heavens by Misaki Fukunaga.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition Review

Designing and prototyping a fan game, only to have it picked up and made into an officially licensed spin-off sounds like a dream come true to many programmers, though a reality for not many. Jordan Scott, creator of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, however, actually got a chance to live that dream. After five months in development on the game, it was picked up by Rooster Teeth and now here we are, five years after it first launched with a Nintendo Switch version. Does it still hold up?
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Coming To Game Pass This Week

Today Microsoft revealed the latest selection of games coming to Game Pass and what's leaving the service. - Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud) EA Sports UFC 2 (Console) CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC) Players can also obtain some special bonuses such as early access to Space Jam: A New Legacy...
Video GamesIGN

Encased Preview Impressions - A Promising RPG If It's Fixed On Time

Encased is an upcoming tactical, isometric RPG by Dark Crystal Games that has been in Steam early access for PC for almost two years now. The game is finally releasing for the masses in September this year, and I’ve been playing the latest build for it this past week. While I’m not usually into isometric RPGs, Encased has some exciting things up its sleeve, chief among them being the setting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy