Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Critical Failure
On paper, Dungeons, and Dragons: Dark Alliance sounds like a home run. Take four of the most famous and beloved Dungeons and Dragons characters – Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, Catti-brie, and Wulfgar – and drop them into a co-op hack n’ slash dungeon crawler where you can slay monsters and grab loot with your friends. At the very least, I thought it’d be a fun game to run through once or twice with some friends who know far more about DnD than I do.gamingbolt.com