Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Critical Failure

To speak of Devolver Digital is to speak of one of the most irreverent companies today, but also of practically a guarantee of quality when it comes to independent titles. The last one that has made the news is Blightbound, a curious cooperative dungeon crawler that has presented its launch date, and it will be soon, since it will be launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC at the end of this month, specifically on the 27th. Of course, it can also be played on next-generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series, thanks to the backward compatibility of both.