Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art Gallery Pulls Video Ranking Thousands of Women From "Prettiest to Ugliest"

By Kayla Kibbe
theridgefieldpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was in seventh grade, the boys on the JV basketball team compiled a ranking of the hottest girls in our class, complete with an overall list, as well as separate superlative rankings broken down by category: best tits, best face, best legs, etc. Today, one might write such behavior off as forgivably misguided preteen boy antics. But if you’re an adult doing the exact same thing, it’s art, apparently.

www.theridgefieldpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Apologies#Uglier#Chinese#Cnn#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Country
China
Related
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

Shanghai Art Space Shutters Amid Outcry Over Video Ranking Women by Attractiveness

Following public outrage over the exhibition of a video work that ranked women “from the prettiest to the ugliest,” OCAT Shanghai, a nonprofit art gallery, has closed indefinitely. In a statement dated June 18, OCAT Shanghai said that “omissions in due diligence” had led to the work’s inclusion in a group exhibition and apologized to any visitors who had been “disturbed, hurt and left feeling uncomfortable” by the video.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Menlo Park gallery celebrates the art of the Olympics

In celebration of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park is featuring the sports photography of David Burnett (perhaps best known for his photographs of former President Barack Obama and other U.S. presidents), John Todd and David Madison, drawing from the photographers' experience photographing 22 Olympic Games and numerous qualifying events and training sessions.
Designmymodernmet.com

Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace

Polish street artist NeSpoon is known for creating murals based on delicate patterns of antique lace. And now, she's brought her unique style to a small town in French Brittany. Painting for the In Cité, Festival écologique d'Arts Urbains, NeSpoon transformed the façade of a building into a stunning work of art.
Harbor Springs, MInorthernexpress.com

Night of the Arts Gallery Walk

A celebration of fine arts, adornment, antiques, along with music, local florists, literary fun & food. An evening dedicated to the many different types of artists in the area.
Visual ArtWashington Post

In the galleries: An intimate panorama of video art’s variety and breadth

All of the art forms called “time-based” proceed at a pace determined by their creators, but only video and film have the seeming power to speed, slow, stop and even reverse time. That characteristic is conspicuous in “Frame & Frequency VII,” VisArts’s latest survey of international videos. The pieces — eight in the Kaplan Gallery and one in the elevator lobby — range from unhurried to hyperkinetic.
Chester, VTvermontjournal.com

“Transcending” fine art show at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. Their fine art show, “Transcending,” will feature paintings by Laurie Alberts June 25 through July 29. DaVallia Gallery is pleased to premiere Vermont artist Laurie Alberts in her first fine art exhibition. The exhibition will feature a new collection of her oil and cold wax paintings. Laurie Alberts’ first creative incarnation was as a novelist, memoirist, and professor of creative writing. After publishing eight books, she began painting and never looked back. Painting permits her to transcend the gritty realism of her prose in favor of the emotional content of places she’s inhabited or imagined, visits to a realm beyond language.
Visual Artwhidbeylocal.com

Whidbey Art Gallery July 2021

Whidbey Art Gallery’s members are happy to be holding our first Art Walk in a very long time - Saturday, July 3 from 5-7. July brings a new show, ‘On the Road Again’, new featured artist, Stuart King and loads of new art by our members. Come for a visit during art walk or any time during the month.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

See famous works of art re-created with fake food at this exhibition in Shizuoka

The fake food business is still going strong in Japan, with the country’s famous sample food displays still regularly showcased outside restaurants and cafés from Okinawa to Hokkaido. Although the items look completely edible, these highly realistic food displays are generally made from plastic, resin or wax. One Japanese artist is now taking fake food to the next level by incorporating it into iconic works of art.
Louisville, OHAlliance Review

Ahh Gallery plans art show, chalk event

Louisville’s Ahh Gallery will host an art show featuring local artists over the Fourth of July weekend. The July Art Show will run Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Art and History (Ahh) Gallery at 120 E. Main St. in Louisville. Artists to be featured include Tom Kilpatrick, Cathy Grunder,...
Visual Artrangerreview.com

Art Hour at The Gallery

After our success in June (people who attended said they had fun!), The Gallery will continue hosting a membership art hour on Thursdays, in the month of July. Last month the event focused on copperplate calligraphy and for July participants are going to delve into analog printmaking and linocuts. The...
Visual Artnny360.com

River Muse Art Gallery hosting ‘Roots’ exhibit

CLAYTON — The exhibit “Return to Roots” opens at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio with a reception at 3 p.m. Saturday. “Return to Roots” is a posthumous retrospective of John Elwood Cook’s varied watercolor, mixed-media assemblages, collage and pen and ink artworks. The joint feature will also spotlight modernist...
Lambertville, NJtowntopics.com

“In-Between” Dual Art Exhibit at Artists’ Gallery

“IN-BETWEEN”: “Monhegan Clearing” by Michael Schweigart, above, and “Stillness” by Joe Kazimierczyk, below, are featured in a dual exhibition of their landscape paintings, on view July 8 through August 1 at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville. An opening reception is on Saturday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Artists’ Gallery...
Pittston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Art e Fekts Gallery features artistic works from Helen Lavelle

PITTSTON — Helen Lavelle has owned and operated a successful marketing/public relations/advertising agency for over 30-years. She has been an advocate on alcoholism, chemical dependency and domestic violence for decades. But what most people don’t know, she has been an artist since childhood. Art e Fekts Gallery, Pittston, held an...
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Banning Art Gallery holds photography exhibit and contest

The Banning Art Gallery is hosting its first photography exhibit, “Spotlight on Photography.”. In addition to the exhibit, a photography contest is being launched. The current exhibit showcases the works of three talented local photographers. The exhibition runs from now through July 29. Michelle Morton is the newest of the...
Kansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Gallery 1001 presents Bower art

Gallery 1001 presents the work of Alex Bower from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bower is a Wichita-born artist who now resides in Kansas City, Kan. A prolific and colorful painter, Bower has studied at the Kansas City Art Institute and UMKC, as well as work with ArtsKC and the InterUrban ArtHouse in Overland Park. His work inspired by color, vibrance and the glory in the mundane of everyday life in the queer communities of Kansas and Missouri, as well as his memories of growing up surrounded by both rural and urban midwestern life.