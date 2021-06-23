Art Gallery Pulls Video Ranking Thousands of Women From "Prettiest to Ugliest"
When I was in seventh grade, the boys on the JV basketball team compiled a ranking of the hottest girls in our class, complete with an overall list, as well as separate superlative rankings broken down by category: best tits, best face, best legs, etc. Today, one might write such behavior off as forgivably misguided preteen boy antics. But if you’re an adult doing the exact same thing, it’s art, apparently.www.theridgefieldpress.com