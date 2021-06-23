Art Gallery Pulls Video Ranking Thousands of Women From "Prettiest to Ugliest"

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. Their fine art show, “Transcending,” will feature paintings by Laurie Alberts June 25 through July 29. DaVallia Gallery is pleased to premiere Vermont artist Laurie Alberts in her first fine art exhibition. The exhibition will feature a new collection of her oil and cold wax paintings. Laurie Alberts’ first creative incarnation was as a novelist, memoirist, and professor of creative writing. After publishing eight books, she began painting and never looked back. Painting permits her to transcend the gritty realism of her prose in favor of the emotional content of places she’s inhabited or imagined, visits to a realm beyond language.