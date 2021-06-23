The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

Wolfgang Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP) Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut album Mammoth WVH had an impressive first week on the charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums, and Independent Albums. It also came in at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales lists, and an impressive No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Wolfgang – who plays all the instruments on the record himself – was shocked by the response, tweeting “I’m blown away and eternally grateful for the support you’ve all given me”.