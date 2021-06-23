DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: July 2-4

Friday After 5 is where the weekend begins! Where else can you walk along a gorgeous riverfront as you explore up to eight different stages of music, food trucks, bar and drink stations, and local artisan vendors? This weekend, Friday, July 2, you’ll find blues, gospel, 70’s tunes, and much more along the “Mile of Music”. Whether you bring the whole family or come out for a fun night with friends, you’ll find fun for everyone. In addition to the great music, make sure to check out the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center. The wall which is a replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. features only Kentucky Veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. The wall will be available to view until 8 a.m. on Monday. Be sure to catch the closing program at 2 p.m. on Sunday.