DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: July 2-4

By Meghan Yudes Meyers
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
 11 days ago
We can guarantee this weekend is going out with a bang! It’s America’s Birthday and celebrations are back! Cheer on the Tall Ships as they sail into Annapolis, check out a parade in a quaint, historic burg or root on the home team at a Nationals game. Don’t forget to check out one of these firework displays on Sun. Happy Independence Day weekend!

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Washington, DC
113
Followers
243
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Washington D.C. have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/dc-kids/
State
Washington State
