Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Iran in failed rocket launch, say experts

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoNqA_0acq4Zb300
An annotated satellite image showing preparations at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran

Iran is thought to have conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and appears to be preparing to try again.

It is the country’s latest effort to advance its space programme amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal.

The failed launch earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, is confirmed by satellite images, a US official and a rocket expert.

The attempt comes as Iran’s space programme has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmUDH_0acq4Zb300
A satellite image showing preparations at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport

Iran’s telecommunications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi denied on Wednesday that Tehran had a failed satellite launch, but offered no explanation for the activity at the spaceport.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies show preparations at the spaceport on June 6.

These images include what appears to be fuel tanks alongside a massive white gantry that houses a rocket, while scientists fuel it and prepare for launch. Before the launch, workers tow the gantry away to expose the rocket.

The number of fuel tanks, based on their size, appear to have been enough to fill the first and second stages of an Iranian Simorgh rocket, Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said.

The Simorgh is a satellite-carrying rocket that has been launched from that same area of the spaceport, he said.

Nothing had blown up. There wasn't a giant stain — like they had dumped the fuel — and the vehicles had kind of just moved around. The overall level of activity at the site was much lower. So to our mind, that looked like a launch

Later satellite images on June 17 showed a decrease in activity at the site, and Mr Lewis said analysts believe Iran launched the rocket at some point in that window.

Mr Lewis said: “Nothing had blown up. There wasn’t a giant stain — like they had dumped the fuel — and the vehicles had kind of just moved around.

“The overall level of activity at the site was much lower. So to our mind, that looked like a launch.”

American broadcaster CNN, which first reported on the failed launch, quoted Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland saying that “US Space Command is aware of the Iranian rocket launch failure which occurred early June 12”.

It was not immediately clear why Iran would have picked June 12 for a launch, as Tehran typically schedules such events for national commemorations.

But it did come in the run-up to Iran’s presidential election last week, in which the Islamic Republic had hoped to boost turnout.

A new satellite image from Planet Labs on Sunday showed renewed activity at the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152OeL_0acq4Zb300
A satellite image of the spaceport

The image showed a mobile platform previously used to secure a Simorgh rocket at the gantry, a support vehicle seen at previous launches and a new line of fuel containers lined up at the site.

Mr Lewis said the equipment suggested that another launch was imminent.

Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 it launched a monkey into space.

But the programme has experienced troubles recently. A failed launch this month would be the fourth in a row for the Simorgh programme. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The launch comes after the landslide election of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s hard-line judiciary chief tied to the mass execution of thousands in 1988. The vote saw the lowest turnout in a presidential election since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The US has alleged such satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and called on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained that its satellite launches and rocket tests did not have a military component.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Launch#Launch Vehicle#Un Security Council#Revolutionary Guard#Azari#The United Nations#Maxar Technologies#Iranian#American#Cnn#Pentagon#Us Space Command#Un Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Space Command
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Tom Curran shines as England bowl Sri Lanka out for 166 in third ODI

Tom Curran took his turn to shine as England’s bowlers completed their domination of Sri Lanka in pursuit of a 3-0 whitewash in the Royal London one-day series. Curran took four for 35 at Bristol, the second best figures of his career, as the lacklustre tourists scraped together 166 all out, their worst effort yet.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Tourism chiefs urge Government to ease restrictions on international travel

Tourism and aviation bosses have called on new Health Secretary Sajid Javid to throw businesses a lifeline by easing travel restrictions. In a letter written by Tim Alderslade, head of trade body Airlines UK, they urged the Cabinet minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which tourists can travel without having to quarantine on their return.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate says England are ready to make history

Gareth Southgate says England are ready to end their semi-final hoodoo this week by making history and reaching their first final since 1966. Having topped their Euro 2020 group and beaten old foes Germany in the round of 16, the Three Lions increased hope and expectation with Saturday’s thumping 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 3

Jul. 3—As many as 8,341 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports. In addition, 111 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day. At the...
Militarydefense.gov

Policy Office Presents Nitze Award to Iran Expert Bryan Segraves

Bryan Segraves, the chief of the Iran team in the Pentagon's policy office, recently received the Paul H. Nitze Award for Excellence in International Security Affairs. Mara Karlin, the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, presented the award to Segraves. It was the first time the award has been presented in four years.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Iran's Raisi Says U.S. Violated Nuclear Deal, EU Failed to Fulfil Commitments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments, speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election. The United States and the EU should fulfil their pledges...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in capitals

VIENNA (Reuters) – Negotiators for Iran and six world powers will on Sunday adjourn talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to respective capitals for consultations as remaining differences cannot be easily overcome, Iran’s delegation chief said. “We are now closer than ever to an agreement but the...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Atomic Agency Deputy Chief To Visit Iran Next Week

The deputy director-general of the UN's nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran next week, Iran's envoy to the UN in Vienna was quoted as saying by state media on July 3. '[Massimo] Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,' Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the official government news agency IRNA.
Middle Eastwibqam.com

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Concerned About Report China is Expanding Missile Silos

WASHINGTON - American researchers using commercial satellite imagery say China appears to be significantly expanding the number of launch silos for its arsenal of intercontinental range ballistic missiles, raising fears that nuclear weapons will become a new issue of contention between Washington and Beijing. Using images provided by the satellite...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Air Force Gives Raytheon $2 Billion For Nuclear Cruise Missile Development

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon Technologies $2 billion to develop the Pentagon's new air launched nuclear cruise missile. Raytheon is helping to design and develop the Long Range Stand Off weapon, known as LRSO, the Defense Department announced in awarding the contract Thursday. The work is expected to be completed in February 2027 at which time it would transition into production.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Russian Resupply Rocket Launching to Station Today

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the launch of a Russian cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. The uncrewed Russian Progress 78 is scheduled to lift off on a Soyuz rocket at 7:27 p.m. EDT (4:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a two-day journey to the orbiting laboratory.