Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen On Her "Awful" Audition To Play Daenerys On GAME OF THRONES

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 11 days ago

Several actors who got their big breaks on Game of Thrones have since made (or will soon make) the jump to the MCU, but had things worked out a little differently, one current Marvel mainstay might have bypassed the shared superhero world altogether to play the Mother of Dragons in HBO's epic fantasy series.

www.comicbookmovie.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Emilia Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Thr#Mcu#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The actress who was rejected for Game of Thrones and then shone in Marvel

The paper of Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones he was excellently portrayed by Emilia Clarke during all eight seasons of the iconic HBO series. However, the story could have been different because another great actress was about to take her place. Is about Elizabeth Olsen, who confessed that she was rejected for the job at an audition she did before he became the star of Marvel which is today. Will they regret it?
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Olsen

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’) Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade, has become a major star. She burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene…. How ‘WandaVision’ Re-created Classic Sitcom Camera Magic. To prepare...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones and The Crown stars join Dangerous Liaisons cast

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten and The Crown actress Lesley Manville have boarded the upcoming TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. Emmy-nominated actress van Houten, who played priestess Melisandre in HBO's Thrones, will play a "pious noblewoman" named Jacqueline de Montrachet in the Starz series, who will have "a mysterious connection" to the story, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade in screen acting, has become a major star. She first burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene, a Sundance sensation for which she received a breakthrough actor Gotham Award nomination, best actress Critics’ Choice and Spirit Award nominations and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination. She subsequently did standout work in numerous other indies including 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, 2015’s I Saw the Light and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, and on TV in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss, which ran for two seasons spanning 2018 through 2019. But since 2013 she has been best known as a member of the Marvel family, playing Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian mutant with the power of chaos magic — on the big screen, with limited screen time, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then this year on the small screen in the limited series WandaVision, Disney+’s first MCU TV series and the first series in phase four of the MCU, for which she has garnered rave reviews and Emmy buzz.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision: Why Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Scared Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen was "mortified" by the thought of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision (Paul Bettany) leading their own television series for Marvel Studios, which launched Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision. What was planned as the second Marvel series after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier instead went first when Falcon delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic put Wanda Maximoff and Vision out in front, starring in a meta and surreal sitcom that Marvel producer Kevin Feige envisioned as a celebration of television and the decades of classic sitcoms that inspired WandaVision.
Agoura Hills, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Creator Jac Shaeffer on Finding Her Footing in Marvel Universe and Depicting Elizabeth Olsen as “Powerful, Flawed Woman”

Shaeffer explains why the show's sitcom-inspired conceit was the perfect lens through which to examine a character's grief: "I mean, I got through a breakup just mainlining 'Battlestar Galactica.' " Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. When Jac Schaeffer, the creator and...
Moviestvinsider.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Joins Netflix Feature ‘Strangers’

Sophie Turner has joined the cast for the upcoming Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Netflix feature film, Strangers. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones star has signed up for a small cameo role in the “Hitchcockian dark comedy” that revolves around two girls who form an alliance to go after each other’s bullies. Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes plays alpha it-girl Drew, while Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke stars as beta alt-girl, Eleanor.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scarlett Johansson praises Elizabeth Olsen’s contributions to MCU

Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen’s partner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only words of praise for the actress. Prior to Elizabeth Olsen’s arrival at the MCU, Scarlett Johansson’s black widow was pretty much the only recurring female character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill appeared from time to time, but after their initial debuts they were more supporting or tertiary characters than integral figures of the plots in which they appeared.
Indiana StateCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Star Elizabeth Olsen Says The Movie Is Scarier Than INDIANA JONES

While we may never know what Scott Derrickson had planned for his Doctor Strange sequel, rumours have pointed to it embracing some of the horror vibes from the Sorcerer Supreme's comic book adventures by pitting him against Nightmare. Now, Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is clearly set to take us on a very different sort of adventure.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Elizabeth Olsen in Alexander McQueen on The Late Show with James Corden

Elizabeth Olsen made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with James Corden this week and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted her look on instagram this week. Utilizing the pockets on her masculine inspired look, she suited up in ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SPRING 2021. Her grey plaid suited featured a blazer with a faux crop jacket panel. The design of the blazer gives it a unique appeal but it looks slightly big on Elizabeth.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Elizabeth Olsen says Scarlet Witch is a criminal trying to hide

Elizabeth Olsen was the protagonist of one of the most successful series of Disney+: WandaVision. The plot of the show revolved around Wanda Maximoff and his way of dealing with losses. His brother Pietro in Sokovia. Vision in Wakanda. She took the Westview people hostage and controlled each inhabitant to manipulate reality as she wanted. Vision came back to life and they even had two sons with powers.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Emilia Clarke Is 'Down' For Marvel's Secret Invasion To Be Her Next Big TV Series After Game Of Thrones

It’s no exaggeration to say that Game of Thrones was one of the most popular television series of all time. The HBO epic won a long list of awards and had fans from all over the world. It may be hard to imagine being part of one such huge series, let alone two – but GOT star Emilia Clarke is preparing to add another blockbuster television show to her resume.
Bell, CAawardswatch.com

Interview: Matt Shakman explains how his work on ‘Webster,’ ‘Just the Ten of Us’ and ‘Game Thrones’ made him uniquely qualified to take on ‘WandaVision’

From the very beginning, it seems director Matt Shakman was destined to helm WandaVision. His acting resume began in the mid 80’s with appearances on such shows as the Saved By The Bell prequel Good Morning Miss Bliss, Just the Ten of Us, Highway to Heaven, and Webster. Mix in a directorial resume which spans such television shows as, The Great (for which he received Emmy and DGA nominations in directing), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Game of Thrones, there isn’t an individual working today who was this qualified to tackle the variety of tones and themes presented in WandaVision.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel and Game of Thrones stars' new movie's UK release confirmed

Gunpowder Milkshake has landed a UK release date. The much-anticipated action movie, which boasts an impressive cast including Marvel's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, is set to hit cinemas and Sky Cinema on September 17. The film tells the story of Sam (Gillan), who was abandoned by...
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments On Controversial Scene

Lena Headey is currently promoting her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, which she's starring in alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, so the series has come up during her recent press tour. While talking with Insider, Headey addressed the season six finale scene in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."