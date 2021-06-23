Virpax to Use Envelta IND Enabling Study Results for Two Additional Indications

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) this week announced that the Company has been added as a member of the Russell 2000® Index, effective June 28, 2021. Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, for Cantaloupe, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.