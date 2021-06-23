Virpax to Use Envelta IND Enabling Study Results for Two Additional Indications
BERWYN, PA — Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX), announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application enabling studies for Envelta™ being performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) entered into by Virpax and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) for chronic pain, will also be used as a source for INDs for two additional indications, for cancer pain and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).