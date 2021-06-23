Battlefield 2042’s Rumoured “Battlefield Hub” Will Reportedly Feature Remastered Maps from Previous Games

Following the recent reveal of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, there has been a lot of hype building that EA, after years of misadventures, might finally be getting one of its most beloved franchises back on track with a release that gaming consumers can universally get behind. – If you needed any proof though that the Battlefield train was gaining steam, however, then following a report via Kotaku, it seems that EA has had to increase its server allocation for Battlefield 4 because so many people are wanting to play it at the moment!