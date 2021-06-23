Battlefield 2042’s Rumoured “Battlefield Hub” Will Reportedly Feature Remastered Maps from Previous Games
Battlefield 2042 is going all-in on multiplayer, but it seems the shooter is primed to deliver a pretty dense experience nonetheless. Several modes have been confirmed so far, but there’s also a third “undisclosed” multiplayer mode being developed by DICE LA. Described by EA as “a love letter to Battlefield fans” and an experience that will allow players to “enter the wide universe of Battlefield“, there’s a lot about it that’s still shrouded in mystery.gamingbolt.com