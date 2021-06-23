Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042’s Rumoured “Battlefield Hub” Will Reportedly Feature Remastered Maps from Previous Games

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 is going all-in on multiplayer, but it seems the shooter is primed to deliver a pretty dense experience nonetheless. Several modes have been confirmed so far, but there’s also a third “undisclosed” multiplayer mode being developed by DICE LA. Described by EA as “a love letter to Battlefield fans” and an experience that will allow players to “enter the wide universe of Battlefield“, there’s a lot about it that’s still shrouded in mystery.

gamingbolt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Dice La#The Battlefield Hub#Ea Play Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cars
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Alpha in PSN Database

The PlayStation Network database has been enriched with the alpha of another Electronic Arts game. Sources confirm that the new file is an early version of Battlefield 2042. Yesterday, reports from PlayStation Game Size's Twitter account suggested the possibility of an early version of Dragon Age 4 appearing in the PlayStation Network database. The situation became even more interesting when someody stumbled upon a file that almost certainly refers to an alpha of Battlefield 2042.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Creates Huge Spike in Battlefield 4

Following the recent reveal of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, there has been a lot of hype building that EA, after years of misadventures, might finally be getting one of its most beloved franchises back on track with a release that gaming consumers can universally get behind. – If you needed any proof though that the Battlefield train was gaining steam, however, then following a report via Kotaku, it seems that EA has had to increase its server allocation for Battlefield 4 because so many people are wanting to play it at the moment!
Video Gamesaltchar.com

DICE on Battlefield 2042's rumoured F2P mode: "More announcements to come"

Recent Battlefield 2042 rumours have suggested that the game could feature a free-to-play mode, which would be similar to Escape From Tarkov. Reliable insider Tom Henderson stated earlier this month that he has received information that Battlefield's mysterious "Redacted" mode includes classic maps, weapons, vehicles and a lot more. And the best thing about this mode is that it would be free, allegedly.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Battlefield 2042’s secret multiplayer modes have been leaked

Respected Battlefield 2042 leaker, Tom Henderson, has dropped some juicy new details about the classified game modes in a recent video. After jaw-dropping E3 gameplay reveals, it’s safe to say that Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. Fans are heralding it as a return to Battlefield’s roots; all-out warfare, massive-scale maps, and levels of chaotic destruction never before seen.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 may be introducing remastered versions of old maps

Battlefield 2042 may be getting a new game mode which allows players to experience remastered versions of old maps, according to leaker. YouTuber Tom Henderson, who has previously predicted several other Battlefield announcements ahead of time, shared a video recently where he discussed the details of the currently unannounced game mode coming to the game which at the moment is labelled as “[REDACTED]” on EA’s website.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Battlefield 3 Download for Android & IOS

You can increase the intensity of Battlefield 3 and fight as you please. Discover nine huge battlefieldsMultiplayerMaps and lots of weapons and vehicles to get you going. Every battle brings you closer to unlocking tons more. It would help if you played to your strengths. Each of the four-player classes, Assault, Engineer Support, Recon, and Support, has its own strengths. Collaboration is the key to success. You can go anywhere and do anything. Command any vehicle, including tanks and buggies. Helicopter sets.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 AI Soldier Bots – Good or Bad for the Game?

With EA yesterday confirming that the Battlefield 2042 AI soldiers (bots) can’t be turned off, and can populate up to 64-players per match, we here at MP1st decided to talk about the topic given some gamers might have concerns about it. With that in mind, we reached out to Battlefield content creators and long-time franchise fans to weigh in on the topic at hand, and whether Battlefield 2042 AI soldier bots are good or bad for the franchise.
Video GamesGamespot

Battlefield 2042 Will Feature DLSS Support But Possibly No Ray Tracing

Battlefield 2042 will feature some impressive tech, particularly to up the player count to 128. However, it seems the upcoming military first-person shooter may not have ray tracing support when it drops on PC this October. In a press release, Nvidia announced that Battlefield 2042 will take advantage of the...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Battlefield V on Linux

Battlefield V is the 16th entry in the first-person shooter developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. In the game, players compete against each other in historical battles, with 64 players at a time. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make it work on Linux. Getting Battlefield...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Xbox fans have been wondering if it will be on the Game Pass at launch. Here’s everything we know about this so far. The highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, and there is a...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Bots Will Pad Out Battlefield 2042's 128 Player PS5 Servers

In the PlayStation 5 version at least, Battlefield 2042 will host up to 128 players simultaneously, but in order to keep servers full it will be populating any empty slots with bots. According to developer DICE – as per a report by The Verge – the title will prioritise humans, so it’s possible that during peak play hours you may never encounter AI soldiers. However, depending on your region and platform, there could be up to 64 bots filling out a map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy