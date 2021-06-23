Cancel
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Dev Is Investigating Player Count Increase

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo: The Master Chief Collection may be getting increased player counts in the future, as the team is currently investigating the possibility. Speaking during an official Xbox stream, as clipped by Mint Blitz, 343 Industries Producer Sean Swidersky confirmed that the development team is looking into increasing player counts for the classic Halo games included in the collection, potentially to 40, 60 players.

