The Man Standing Next review – a thrilling scramble for political power in 70s South Korea

Jed MacKay’s summer event of one-shot annual issues continues this week with Black Cat Annual #1. “Infinite Destinies” has had two chapters come out so far, with one focusing on Iron Man and another on Captain America. Each issue stands alone, but a larger story about where the Infinity Stones reside on Earth and who wields them is being uncovered. This week, Black Cat is zipping off to South Korea for an adventure that might get her and the Tiger Division killed. Just another Tuesday.