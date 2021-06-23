Cancel
The Man Standing Next review – a thrilling scramble for political power in 70s South Korea

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a suspenseful but fiendishly complex political thriller from South Korea, which was the country’s submission for best international film for the most recent Oscars, though it didn’t make the final five shortlist. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a solid film, but viewers whose introduction to Korean cinema was director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which rightly won all the big prizes the year before, should be warned not to expect anything quite as audacious or accessible here.

