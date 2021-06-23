TRENDING NOW: Toy Story dancer, kayak stunt, sleepy cat, fat cat

There’s no better way to bond with your cat than by treating him to some new toys, and the Frisco company provides you with potentially endless cat toy choices. Not only are these toys fun to look at, but they’re designed to also be extra appealing to cats, thanks to features like catnip and moving parts. If you want to bring out your cat’s playful side, then adding some new toys to your assortment is sure to get him interested. These are some of the best cat accessories you can find, and they’re perfect for both kittens and adult cats.