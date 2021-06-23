Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * From this morning to late tonight. * At 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Water will rise onto the west bank flooding property of the Bogue Falaya Towers at East Boston Street and threatening commercial property on the east bank near Military Road. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will begin to flood.