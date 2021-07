New York post-hardcore outfit Quicksand will release their fourth studio LP Distant Populations on Aug. 13, with a vinyl release arriving on Sept. 24. As most artists are wont to do, they also shared a new track in tandem with the new album’s announcement, called “Missile Command,” along with a music video. The song was born out of a rehearsal jam; In a statement, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels says “It really kind of focuses on (bassist) Sergio’s whole motif in a very simple way. He and (drummer) Alan just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me.”