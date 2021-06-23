The Latest: Italy welcomes tourists from US, Canada, Japan

Finally, it seems we can safely return to Italy late summer and fall of this year. That is great news for us and certainly for Italy which cherishes American tourists. This relatively small “boot" country has so much to offer in tourism, it was painful to watch them suffer through the pandemic. But now we can start to reconsider traveling there again. Every trip I have taken to Italy has been delightful, always leaving me with a longing to return. Here I want to highlight a possible trip to Northern Italy, and some of the many fascinating towns and the less-visited places I adore. There are many ways to see Italy: you can drive yourself in a private car or go along with small or large escorted group with a private driver. I opt for the latter way to make my time super easy and hassle-free! And, along the way, I want to stay in small hotels/country villas, around Lake Maggiore, the Italian Riviera, Tuscany and maybe extending over to Venice, with time permitting (who does not want to return there?). A good starting point might be Milan.