What’s next for grizzly bears in Idaho, surrounding states? Managers say it’s complicated
To understand the “Interagency” in the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, consider Bear 863. Also known as Felicia, Felicity or the Togwotee Sow, this female grizzly has been a roadside attraction on Highway 26 east of Grand Teton National Park for several years. This spring, so many tourists have stopped along the road to watch and photograph her that both the bear and people face safety risks.www.thenewstribune.com