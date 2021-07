Fingers crossed, everybody. CD Projekt Red is taking a step into current-gen territory. Hopefully, it isn’t a stumble. Like could you imagine if Neal Armstrong slipped and fell onto the moon? That’s kind of what I’m hoping doesn’t happen here. We all know about Cyberpunk 2077’s initial release; we don’t have to go over it again. Last week, CDPR announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be returning to the PlayStation Store today, but to avoid playing it on the standard PS4; PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide a more reliable experience. Today, they announced news regarding the PS5 version of the game.