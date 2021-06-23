Carmichael Pedestrian Fatality Leads to Shooting of Suspect
Two-Intersection Accidents Result in Multiple Injuries and a Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality, three injuries, and a shooting occurred in Carmichael on June 21 following a series of chaotic events. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, they received a phone call about an erratic driver on the sidewalk driving a black pickup at the intersection of Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that this is where the pickup struck a pedestrian a minimum of two times.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com