Charles Town, WV

Dora E. Yates

Journal & Sunday Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDora Elizabeth Yates, 77, of Charles Town passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday June 16, 2021, at her home in Charles Town. Born Dec. 21, 1943, in Charles Town. She was the daughter of the late Chester Turner and Odetta Roy. Dora was a member of the Zion Baptist Church where she served as the President of Missionary Ministry, President and Director of the Zionites, member of the Zion Gospel Choir and the Zion's Outreach Ministry. She worked as the manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken until her retirement after more than 30 years, member of St. Jude's Children's Research. Dora was a mother to many, loved God, family, church, and her flowers.

www.journal-news.net
Charles Town, WV
Obituaries
