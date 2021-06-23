Cancel
Review: Legend of Mana

By Kirstin Swalley on June 22, 2021
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mana series got its start on the original Game Boy before going on to spawn two sequels on the SNES and finally the first entry on PlayStation. Legend of Mana was different from the titles that came before it, but carried fully intact the charm and love of the originals while mixing up a lot of narrative elements and adding some new combat capabilities. Now we’ve been given the chance to revisit this classic title, so how well does it stand the test of time?

Goldheypoorplayer.com

Roguebook Review: A Sentient, Malevolent Book of Legends

If you’ve read any of my previous reviews, you’ll know that I have a special soft spot for deck-builders (see my reviews of Trials of Fire, Neoverse, and Neurodeck). Ever since the release of Slay the Spire, it’s like I can’t get enough of these dang roguelike (or lite) deck-builders. And since it’s been a while since a new one came out, I was more than a little excited to give Roguebook from Abrakam Entertainment. Oh, and did I mention it was co-created by Richard Garfield of Magic: The Gathering fame?
ComicsNintendo Enthusiast

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal anime in development

The Mana series 30th anniversary livestream revealed that a new console Mana game is in development, and it also had one more surprise: A new anime called Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is coming, with animation by Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab and produced by Warner Bros. Japan. Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab created the beautiful new opening video for the Legend of Mana remaster.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Legend of Mana remaster Switch footage

The Legend of Mana remaster still has a couple of days to go until release, but we have new footage of the classic RPG running on Switch. Check out the gameplay below. Legend of Mana is due out for Switch on June 24.
ComicsComicBook

Legend of Mana Anime Announced by Square Enix

If you are familiar with Square Enix's line of games, then you have no doubt heard of the Mana series. The RPG has a long history with the company, and fans around the world have fallen for its quaint fantastical charm. And now, it seems Square Enix is bringing Legend of Mana to life in a TV anime.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Legend of Mana PS4 Gameplay Arrives Before Launch

Square Enix’s remaster of Legend of Mana is out tomorrow so to provide a better idea of what to epxect, pre-launch gameplay footage has gone live. Gamersyde has about half an hour from the PS4 version which showcases the opening, story and combat. Check it out below. Legend of Mana...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Legend of Mana Now Available Today on Multiple Platforms

Game company Square Enix has recently announced that the popular video game classic Legend of Mana is finally available on multiple platforms. The remastered edition of the fourth installment in the mana series has finally come home to modern consoles like PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. In...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

A new Mana game is coming to consoles

A new entry in the Mana series is on its way to consoles, according to franchise producer Masaru Oyamada. During a live stream celebrating the Mana series’ thirtieth-anniversary (via Gematsu), Oyamada said:. “We wanted to announce it by running a cool trailer, but we’re only at the start of the...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Here’s A 35-Minute Peek At Legend Of Mana On Switch

Wondering how the remastered release of Legend of Mana fares on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 35 minutes of the RPG in action below. As reported previously, this new release improves original 1999 title with with fully remastered HD graphics, rearranged music and additional features!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete The Lost Princess in Legend of Mana

When you reach Domina in Legend of Mana, you can meet a troubled NPC named Elazul who is on the search for a Lost Princess. You can head to the tavern at the center of town to assist him, so long as you do not already have another party member working alongside you.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Mario Golf Super Rush, Legend Of Mana, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Hit the green with up to four players locally* or online** and golf with friends from the Super Mario series like Mario, Peach, Yoshi and more! Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an exciting Golf Adventure. Simple motion or button controls make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt. The Mario Golf: Super Rush game will be available on June 25.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Legend of Mana is available now on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Today, gamers can begin their adventure in Legend of Mana. Square Enix’s classic PlayStation JRPG has been remastered and is out now on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The Mana series, known as Seiken Densetsu in Japan, is a nearly three-decade-old action RPG series with several installments. The series is known for its enthralling characters, plot, and soundtrack, as well as for pioneering an action-oriented approach to traditional JRPG combat.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The next console Mana game is in development

The Mana series 30th-anniversary live stream closed out with some exciting news today when producer Masaru Oyamada revealed that the next full-fledged console game in the franchise is currently in development. There wasn’t much else to show or say, but it’s nice to see that the series seems to finally be moving forward after a long break from new console entries. Head to around the 2:28:00 mark in the stream below to see the announcement yourself.
Video GamesGematsu

Legend of Mana remaster update to implement original font this fall

Square Enix will release an update for the newly launched Legend of Man remaster that implements the font from the original PlayStation version this fall, the company announced during the Mana series 30th anniversary live stream. Legend of Mana launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on June...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Mana Series Crossover ARPG Echoes of Mana Announced for Smartphones

Square Enix has announced Mana series crossover ARPG Echoes of Mana during the Mana series 30th anniversary livestream. The new Mana series crossover ARPG Echoes of Mana is launching sometime in 2022 for both iOS and Android devices, worldwide. The game will be a free-to-play release with in-game microtransactions, and support for Japanese, English, and more languages.