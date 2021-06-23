Review: Legend of Mana

The Mana series got its start on the original Game Boy before going on to spawn two sequels on the SNES and finally the first entry on PlayStation. Legend of Mana was different from the titles that came before it, but carried fully intact the charm and love of the originals while mixing up a lot of narrative elements and adding some new combat capabilities. Now we’ve been given the chance to revisit this classic title, so how well does it stand the test of time?