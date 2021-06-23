Cancel
Longview, TX

Norris Cylinder now 'Made in the U.S.A'

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorris Cylinder began spreading news this week it hopes will seal its place in the cylinder market: The company’s products will now carry the “Made in the U.S.A.” label. Norris Cylinder, which is part of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based TriMas Corp., built its Longview plant in the 1980s. The facility manufactures steel high-pressure cylinders to store and transport compressed industrial gases. Norris also has a plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Combined they employ about 300 people, including 150 Norris employees and 30 temporary employees in Longview.

