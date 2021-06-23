Jane C. Corrigan

TRYON–It is an understatement to say that Dorothy Everett had always been a person of willful determination. In 2009, at the age of 82, Dorothy left her home in Galveston, Texas, to begin a new life in Virginia. Whatever personal items she hadn’t already sold or given away were packed into her car for the solo drive halfway across the country. Having prearranged a brief stopover along the way with a friend in Tryon, North Carolina, she immediately fell in love with the town and never left it. With no desire to continue the journey onward, she sold her car and settled into the first of several rental apartments — all of which she would grace with her good taste and exquisite sense of style. Through her mastery of paint, color, fabrics and design, she had a habit of leaving every place she had ever lived better than she found it. Much better.