Jane C. Corrigan
Oct. 11, 1931 - June 20, 2021. Jane Carswell Corrigan (Mrs. Robert Foster Corrigan), 89, of Coral Gables, FL, died June 20, 2021 at Baptist Hospital of Miami after a short illness. She was born in Syracuse, NY, on Oct. 11, 1931 to Clara Hunt Carswell of Schuylerville, NY, and Earl Thomas Carswell of Fort Miller, NY. She was the granddaughter of Annette Newcomb Hunt and Clarence Hunt of Schuylerville, NY, and of Grace Angle Carswell and Daniel F. Carswell of Fort Miller, NY.