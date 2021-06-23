Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

No idea what to wear to the office? Legendary designer Giles Deacon might have the answer

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eQtw_0acq2KWy00
Giles Deacon (third from right) with models wearing the future of office wear by Giles Deacon for IWG

Maybe you’re slowly getting back to the office, or there’s a return date looming on the horizon. If so, you’ll probably have a burning question: what should you wear?

This is something designer Giles Deacon – creator of Billy Porter’s showstopping Oscars outfit in 2020 – has tackled with a new workwear capsule collection, which takes into consideration how our approach to fashion has changed over the pandemic.

Office clothes might seem a bit removed from Deacon’s normal fare. A regular at London Fashion Week, he also designed spectacular wedding dresses for Pippa Middleton and Abbey Clancey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2jAx_0acq2KWy00
Billy Porter wearing a creation by Giles Deacon to the 2020 Academy Awards

But he says he approaches every project with “the same rigour and vigour” and his fashion is “about making really brilliant and hopefully exceptionally well thought out products”.

Always one to do his homework, Deacon studied market research from real office workers. What he discovered was people “didn’t want to return to work just wearing casual clothes, they wanted to return to a sense of smart, comfortable, practical, business-type clothes that weren’t in the traditional format”.

Deacon’s designs look fairly formal – including suits and sack dresses – but he incorporates “softer fabrics, softer construction, softer tones, muted elements” to better suit our new normal.

As with any collection Deacon does, colour choices are thoughtful – and he didn’t want to fall into the trap of monochromatic workwear. He chose white for a “sense of purity, a kind of cleanness”; washed out greys; khakis, “which are calming and all empowering colours” and red accents for “organisation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d49xG_0acq2KWy00
People wearing Giles Deacon's new workwear designs

Well aware of the power of fashion, Deacon says: “The way we feel and what boosts our confidence, from colour, cut and fabrication and the value of what it is you bought, the good that it can be doing – [it] all adds up.” All he wants to do is make sure “the sense of style and fabulousness isn’t sacrificed”.

Deacon might be focusing on practicality and comfort, but he still brings his signature flair – be it an unusual red bow or a perfectly tailored pair of suit shorts. “They still have that sense of my world of statement within them and a conversationalism to them. You want that confidence, you want that sense of someone to comment on what you’re wearing, and to have that sense of wow – and that right percentage of difference,” he says.

“The thing I also wanted for the pieces was to be able to operate within this environment [the workplace] – it wasn’t about me making a suit with the back of the jacket that goes 15 foot long.” (That’s something he assures us he’ll look into “next time”.)

The collection includes non-binary options. “I’ve always believed in absolute inclusivity,” he says with a shrug. “From when we were doing runway shows in London, I always had the most diverse cast – this is long before diversity was even a consideration, and we used to get ridiculed for it. It used to really infuriate me, and I absolutely believe in equality and the inclusivity of all. I just think it’s hugely important to put that out as an offer – and it’s just a proposal, it’s not a dictum.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVHMC_0acq2KWy00
People wearing Giles Deacon's officewear collection

Deacon also closely thought about the environmental impact of the clothes, well aware that it’s something many of us have been considering over the past year.

The pandemic has “given us that sense of time to consider our choices”, he says – and the designer has personally been taking a bit more time to think about every purchase he makes.

The collection, he says, has been “locally produced, the fabrics are all organic, they’re not using harmful dyes – all of that is really important… I think it gives people that sense of confidence that what you’re wearing is actually doing some good, as opposed to do some harm.”

Yes, it’s different to what Deacon normally does, but he loves a challenge. And by that, we mean he really loves a challenge – the idea of pushing his creative boundaries and trying something new makes his eyes light up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074ZW1_0acq2KWy00
Giles Deacon

That’s why Deacon is so exciting to talk to: coming up to 30 years in the industry, he still loves his job. “I love the sense of creativity,” he muses. “I love the sense of being able to have an idea in the morning, and it’s 2D in the afternoon” – and soon after, it’s a 3D outfit.”

This ethos meant Deacon was consistently busy over the pandemic, with private clients still demanding his designs – even if things were a bit quieter than usual. As the world starts to open up, he predicts there will be a full return to fashion force.

“There’s always that sense of spectacle that people really love,” he reflects. “I genuinely think it’s going to be more considered – not in a boring way, but considered in quite an exciting way.”

And who knows, maybe the epicentre of this style revolution will be in the office?

Deacon has teamed up with IWG, the world’s largest flexible space operator with brands including Spaces and Regus, to envisage what workwear will look like in the new hybrid working world. To find out more visit iwgplc.com or @spaceworks on Instagram.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giles Deacon
Person
Pippa Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#London Fashion Week#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Have Plans? We Have Outfits—Here's What the Fashion Set Is Wearing Out RN

Friends, I don't want to sound like I'm bragging, but my calendar is booked to the brim rn. I suddenly have all these dinner dates after work, happy hours and brunches everywhere I turn, plus, apparently, my friends decided it would be a great idea to throw parties every weekend until the temps cool down. There's really only so much I can do with my current wardrobe, so I'm using this as an excuse to shop for new pieces that I know will take me to all these summer events.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Here's What to Wear to the Office When It Reopens

Returning to normal life is going to be really, really weird. Will we ever be able to relax into a busy crowd again? We hope so. Until then, we’ll be taking baby steps, and the first step coming our way fast is a return to the working environment. While some are already working in the office again, many of us are not. For those dreading the return to coffee-machine socializing, we teamed up with Browns to make the transition a touch easier by rounding up the best clothes to return to the office in.
Appareltheknot.com

The 25 Hottest Designer Wedding Shoes to Wear in 2021

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. If there is ever a time to splurge on designer wedding shoes, your big day is it. A luxe pair of shoes is a must for two reasons: It's the ultimate accessory and can elevate your wedding look from head to toe—quite literally. Whether you're drawn to sparkly heels or modern streetwear-inspired styles, your bridal shoes are the basis of your entire ensemble and deserve to feel as special as your wedding dress.
Apparelpurewow.com

If I Can't Wear Sweats to Work, I'm Quitting: How the Office Wardrobe Might Change Post-Pandemic

Zoom shirt on top, yoga pants on the bottom. For those of us who have been lucky enough to work remotely throughout the pandemic, it’s safe to say we’ve gotten pretty accustomed to prioritizing function over fashion. Cue the vaccine rollout and a looming return to the office, which begs the sartorial question: Is there a place, post-COVID, for the structured dresses and heels that have been collecting dust in our closet since last March? We’re still unsure, which is why we consulted the experts—a stylist, editor and retailer all included—about what to expect from the office dress code as we re-emerge.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop the Criss-Cross Denim Trend Because It’s Here to Stay

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Straight legs, skinnies, and boyfriend jeans are mainstay silhouettes in most denim wardrobes. But for an au courant refresh, look no further than the best criss-cross jeans of the season. Featuring overlapping waists from high-rise to low-slung, this asymmetrical denim look flaunts a freshness that reads subtle and not overly trendy. Instead, it’s a restrained play on modernity that celebrates the timelessness of denim, whether you style yours with a tailored shirt or blazer, feminine blouse, or effortless basics like tees, tanks, and knits.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Front-Row Fashion: Anya Taylor-Joy, Suki Waterhouse Dazzle At Dior Cruise 2022 Runway Show In Greece — Get The Looks

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Luxury label Dior, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, presented a jaw-dropping fashion show for its Cruise 2022 collection...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

K-Mids Just Turned Up at Wimbledon Wearing the Most Unexpected Shoe Trend

The Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon? Nature is truly healing. For those who love to follow the tennis and the fashion being worn by spectators at the the two-week event, you'll be pleased to know that we've had our first major spotting of K-Mids at Wimbledon. The royal went for a classic DoC look with an Alessandra Rich skirt in blue with white polka dots, a white tee, blue blazer and a pair of white court shoes—the Romy from Jimmy Choo, to be precise. She accessorised the look with a mini bag from Mulberry.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Buy Now: What to Wear if You Don’t Have a July 4th Outfit Yet

Gone are the days when we could throw on an Old Navy T-shirt with a flag emblem and call it 4th of July fashion. As an adult, walking the line between garishly and subtly patriotic can feel like an impossible task on this national holiday. Finding a white item of clothing that won’t show sweat stains is hard enough on any regular summer day—now it has to be paired with red AND blue, too?!
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The 7 style lessons to take from Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ summer wardrobe

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is undoubtedly among the most stylish royals in the world. For every public appearance she looks polished and put together, yet always adds fashion interest to her outfits via new designer finds, surprise high street hits, or exciting accessories. As such Maxima, who celebrated her 50th birthday in May, has a fashion following as dedicated as those who track every item in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

How to Have a ‘Bridgerton’ Wedding, Including What to Wear and How to Decorate

After the huge success of the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, it should come as no surprise that Regency era wedding details are majorly trending. According to the global shopping platform Lyst, there has been a huge uptick in searches for empire waist gowns like those worn by Daphne and draped Wisteria like that seen on the front of the Bridgerton residence, as well as other details from the show. Whether you’re hoping to recreate the Duke and Duchess’s intimate ceremony in its entirety or are solely looking for a stunning tiara in place of a veil, here is everything you need to get the look.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

10 Chic Swimsuit Outfits You'll Wear on Repeat This Spring

After years of research, we're pleased to report that we've perfected the art of the swimsuit outfit. These ensembles are all about comfort and versatility—they're meant to take you from the beach to the waterfront bar without skipping a beat. While layers and accessories are an important part of these...
Designers & Collectionswhowhatwear

Yep, We Already Know 7 Key Fashion Trends That Will Dominate in 2022

There’s a brand new set of runway shows that just debuted for the resort 2022 season, so if you’re ready for some fashion newness there is plenty to dig into right now. The season is stocked with fresh new takes on fashion that is primed for 2022, but if you’re an early adopter who is ready to try out some of the pieces long before next year, there are some key trends to have on your radar.