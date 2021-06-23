Cancel
Longview, TX

Buckner Westminster in Longview to celebrate 25th anniversary of senior living community

By Courtney Stern cstern@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration is set Thursday in honor of the 25th anniversary of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and the public is invited. The celebration will honor a quarter century of the faith-based senior living community with a children’s fishing tournament, a fish fry, speakers, entertainment and more. The event is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its facility at 2201 Horseshoe Lane. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.

