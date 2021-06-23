Buckner Westminster in Longview to celebrate 25th anniversary of senior living community
A celebration is set Thursday in honor of the 25th anniversary of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and the public is invited. The celebration will honor a quarter century of the faith-based senior living community with a children’s fishing tournament, a fish fry, speakers, entertainment and more. The event is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its facility at 2201 Horseshoe Lane. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.www.news-journal.com