Kodak Black Poses With Kobe Bryant-Themed Helicopter for 24th Birthday, Faces Backlash

Rob Parker: “When I think about the Phoenix Suns and their run to the championship there are just two questions. Was it for real or was it FUGAZI? Was it FRAUDULENT?? I’m saying it’s FUGAZI. I know they were the number two seed in the West but let’s just be honest. They had the easiest path and it was a M.A.S.H. unit that they went through. Anthony Davis, remember that series? They were down and everyone thought they were going back to the championship. Anthony Davis gets hurt and the Suns win that series. We knew Denver was eventually going to have to pay the piper without having Jamal Murray. Nobody thought the Clippers were even gonna beat Utah after Kawhi Leonard got hurt in Game 4. If they win the championship it counts, I’m not into asterisks, but I’m telling you, if I touched the Suns’ championship run to the Finals, I’d have to wash my hands. If I went to the bank to try to cash a yet from them, IT WOULD BOUNCE. That’s how FUGAZI this run to the NBA Finals has been for the Suns. Nice job, Chris Paul, BUT YOU GOT LUCKY. The Red Sea parted to allow the Suns to get to the NBA Finals. I wish people would own up to it. NO AD! NO JAMAL MURRAY! NO KAWHI LEONARD! You know what that means?? IT MEANS EASY STREET FOR THE PHOENIX SUNS! IT’S FUGAZI!... Then they’re going to wind up winning a championship with Giannis not playing or Trae Young not playing! They’re going to have four straight series where the star was out!” (Full Video Above)