Kodak Black Poses With Kobe Bryant-Themed Helicopter for 24th Birthday, Faces Backlash

Cover picture for the article

Kodak Black’s ongoing celebration of his 24th birthday on social media has turned a grim corner that has left some of his fans upset. On Monday (June 21), the Florida rapper jumped on his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by posing next to his Tesla Model X and a mini helicopter, both customized in purple-and-yellow paint. Additionally, the former 2016 XXL Freshman is rocking a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with Kobe’s No. 24 on the front and back. The correlation between the colors of Kodak's car and helicopter are the Lakers' team colors.

