Butte County, CA

Walk-in COVID vaccines widely available

Oroville Mercury-Register
 11 days ago

CHICO — Compared to a time when the COVID-19 vaccine seemed far away, Butte County Public Health has successfully offered walk-in vaccinations five days a week. At the Chico Community Vaccination Clinic at 560 Cohasset Road, vaccines have been readily available since May 25 when the site opened. Since then, the clinic operating in partnership with Enloe Medical Center has offered coronavirus shots for walk-in patients while continuing to offer scheduled appointments for people wishing to skip lines.

