Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brazil's Smartfit may raise $454 million in IPO - prospectus

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian gym and dance school chain Smartfit said it may raise around 2.250 billion reais ($454 million) through the sale of shares in an initial public offering, according to a preliminary prospectus issued late on Tuesday.

That estimate is based on a price per share of 22.50 reais, which is in the middle of an estimated price range of between 20 reais and 25 reais per share, the prospectus said.

The deal will be priced on July 12, and proceeds will be used to grow the business.

Banco Itau is the leading coordinator of the offering, which will initially involve the sale of 100 million shares. More shares may be sold as part of the offering, depending on market conditions, Smartfit said.

($1 = 4.9574 reais)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Prospectus#Brazilian#Banco Itau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
Economywsau.com

Abu Dhabi royalty-owned company hires banks for dollar sukuk – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, owned by members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, has hired banks for a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday. The company, which owns a portfolio of mainly residential real...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Syngenta files for $10 billion Shanghai IPO - prospectus

BEIJING (Reuters) - Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed. Syngenta’s application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the company plans...
Retail101 WIXX

Brazil sees dealmaking boom led by energy, retail, healthcare

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian companies are striking mammoth share offerings and M&A deals, as Latin America’s biggest economy recovers from the COVID pandemic with expected full-year GDP growth of 5%, potentially further lifting sectors from energy to healthcare. M&A volume grew eightfold in the first half of 2021 from...
Businesskfgo.com

S.Korea’s Kakao Pay expects IPO to raise at least $969 million

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp’s planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 1.1 trillion won ($969 million), at the low end of an indicative price range, it said on Friday. ($1 = 1,135.2300 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by David...
Industry101 WIXX

Brazil’s industrial output rises in May, back to pre-pandemic levels

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Industrial production in Brazil rose in May for the first month in four, figures showed on Friday, lifting output up to pre-pandemic levels although the pace of growth was slower than economists had expected and not particularly widespread. Statistics agency IBGE said output rose 1.4% from the...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada raises $680 million in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Hepsiburada raised more than $680 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) and was aiming for a valuation of more than $3 billion, the Turkish e-commerce platform said on Thursday. The company priced its offering of 56.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $12 apiece. It had...
Marketscryptopotato.com

SoftBank Invests $200 Million in Brazil’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange

Japanese banking behemoth SoftBank has invested $200 million in one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America. Mercado Bitcoin, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil, has received a $200 million investment from the Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company, Softbank Group Corp, in a recently-concluded Series B funding. The Largest...
BusinessCNBC

China's Didi raises $4.4 billion in New York IPO

Eighteen companies are set to go public this week. Some of the names include Clear, Sentinel One, Legal Zoom and Krispy Kreme, but the big story on Wednesday is global on-demand service app Didi. CNBC's Eunice Yoon reports.
Marketswsau.com

Krispy Kreme raises $500 million after pricing U.S. IPO below range

(Reuters) -Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme priced its initial public offering well below the planned range to raise $500 million, indicating a lukewarm reception from investors during one of the busiest weeks for stock market debuts in the United States. The company priced 29.4 million shares at $17 each, below the...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises US$95.7 million in downsized US IPO

BENGALURU (June 29): Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about US$95.69 million in its US initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday after slashing the size of the IPO to almost a fourth of its earlier target. Dingdong sold more than four million American depositary shares...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's CTOS Digital Bhd announces $290 million IPO launch

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian credit reporting firm CTOS Digital Bhd on Wednesday announced plans to launch its 1.2 billion ringgit ($289 million) initial public offering (IPO), the country’s biggest listing for the year so far. The company said at the launch of its prospectus that it expects to list...
Economybizjournals

Krispy Kreme's upcoming IPO could total $736 million

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme Inc. proposes an initial public offering of up to $736 million in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The date of the IPO has not been announced, but it could be as early as next month. The company says it plans to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Tencent-backed Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed Missfresh Ltd raised $273 million in a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, giving the Chinese online grocery company a market value of over $3 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)