Growing up, anytime any one of us kids (I have 3 older siblings) would get bit by mosquitoes, my mom would put some rubbing alcohol on it. To this day, I'm not really sure what it was supposed to do? Did it stop the itch? Did it make the redness go away? Was it supposed to be a mosquito repellent? I'm not sure if it was any of those, or if it was reverse psychology by my momma, so that we would stop scratching? lol.