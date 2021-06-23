Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 179 million and Russia passes U.K. fatalities to lead Europe

Cancel
The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 179 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.88 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, while deaths total 602,462. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 150.4 million, or 45.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45% on Tuesday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.5%. The so-called delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, first detected in India, now represents more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. in the last two weeks, or double what it was when the Centers for Disease Control last reported on the variant’s prevalence, the Associated Press reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned that the U.S. could be following the United Kingdom’s course, where the variant has become the dominant strain due to rapid spread among youth.

