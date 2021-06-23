Cancel
Central bank digital currencies get full BIS backing

By Marc Jones
Reuters
 11 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank for International Settlements has given its full backing to the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), saying they are needed to modernise finance and ensure ‘Big Tech’ does not take control of money.

Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central banks, the BIS, which is coordinating many of their discussions on digital currencies, set out recommendations on Wednesday on how a CBDC such as a digital dollar, euro, yen or yuan should look.

As part of its upcoming annual report it estimated that at least 56 central banks and monetary authorities, representing around a fifth of the world’s population, are now looking at digital currencies as commerce shifts online.

“The train has left the station,” said Benoit Coeure of the BIS, referring to the move towards central bank digital currencies and its support. “It is not that we are getting carried away, we are just looking around”.

The push comes as physical cash use falls globally and authorities look to fend off the threat to their money-printing powers from bitcoin and efforts from ‘Big Tech’ such as the Facebook-backed Diem, formerly Libra.

Without CBDCs, digital money would become increasingly dominated by big tech firms, Coeure warned, as they would leverage enormous social media user bases.

“That is a place where you don’t want to be, where governments don’t want to be,” Coeure said, describing it as a loss of control of sovereign money.

Graphic: The rise of digital currencies -

Some countries are already well down the track.

The Bahamas became the first to launch a general purpose CBDC, known as the Sand Dollar, in October. China has a number of ongoing trials and Switzerland and the Bank of France have announced Europe’s first cross-border experiment.

Coeure’s BIS colleague Hyun Song Shin said authorities will have to decide whether citizens need digital IDs to use CBDCs or go down a token-based route that many cryptocurrencies use to keep transactions more anonymous.

In the view of the BIS, the ID system would be the “better way to go” Shin and Coeure said. One reason being that it would prevent people using digital currencies from countries other than their own such as the safe-haven dollar.

Most experts think fully functioning digital dollars or euros are still at least two years away, but setting global rules around CBDCs is a highly political and heating up.

“The new trade wars are technology wars,” Coeure said, stressing CBDCs should not be part of that.

Graphic: how a digital currency works -

Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB's Knot says "inflation is not dead" in Europe - NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Worldinvesting.com

Malaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank has received 29 applications for digital banking licenses, it said on Friday. The applicants include banks, industry conglomerates, technology firms, e-commerce operators, fintech players, cooperatives and state governments, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. The central bank plans to issue up to five licenses in the first quarter of 2022.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB to come down on banks surfing market boom, Enria says

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to come down on banks that are taking too much risk via financial instruments such as leveraged loans and equity-related derivatives, the ECB's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Friday. Enria said there was evidence that despite the pandemic, banks...
Business104.1 WIKY

Analysis: Latam central banks look past COVID as inflation phantoms loom

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Latin America’s central banks have become more hawkish as the region’s inflationary ghosts rattle their chains, with a recent pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve further boosting market expectations of tighter monetary policies. In the past three weeks, the central banks of Brazil and Mexico,...
Economyu.today

Bank Of England Begins to Assess the Potential Of Digital Currency

The Chancellor of the Exchequer of England, Rishi Sunak, shared his views on the implementation and potential of digital assets in the United Kingdom. He said that the introduction of secure support for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins requires "pioneering reforms". According to the chancellor, because of the controversy between the European...
ChinaCoinDesk

Power, Privacy and China’s Digital Currency

By Alexander Zaitchik, Jeanhee Kim, Kelly Le and Angie Lau, Forkast.News. Third in a series produced by Forkast.News with support from the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asian Stories project. Read part I here and part II here. Raised in Fujian to tech-entrepreneurial parents, Chen is in many ways a quintessential modern...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World Bank Stance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Netcoins.ca, a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets (CSE:BIGG)(OTCQX:BBKCF) today issued a statement disputing the World Bank's stance on El Salvador's cryptocurrency plan. According to this Ars Technica article, the World Bank is opposed to the Central American country's efforts to officially recognize Bitcoin as currency. As part of their effort, El Salvador's government passed a law to accept bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. A World Bank spokesperson told Reuters. 'While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.'
Congress & Courtscrowdfundinsider.com

House Committee on Financial Services Schedules Hearing on Artificial Intelligence, Central Bank Digital Currencies

The House Committee on Financial Services has distributed its schedule for the month of July. Included on the schedule are several Fintech-related topics. On July 16, commencing at 12 PM ET, the Artificial Intelligence Task Force will hold a hearing entitled “I Am Who I Say I Am: Verifying Identity while Preserving Privacy in the Digital Age.”
Worldetftrends.com

Palestinian Monetary Authority Considering a Digital Currency

The Palestine Monetary Authority is considering a digital currency, according to a recent Bloomberg report. According to Feras Milhem, the Governor of the Palestinian Monetary Authority, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, the hope is to eventually institute a digital currency for payment systems both within Palestine and with Israel and other countries.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

MAS partners IMF, World Bank and others to launch global challenge for digital currency solutions

SINGAPORE (June 28): The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the launch of a global challenge for retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) solutions. The Global CBDC Challenge is launched in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Capital Development Fund, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, United Nations Development Programme, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Israel and Palestine Are Exploring Digital Currencies

Palestine wants to explore crypto to reduce its dependence on the Shekel. Israel is currently trialing Ethereum tech for its own govcoin. Palestine and Israel may be no closer to peace, but the two states have at least one thing in common: they are both looking into digital currencies. Bloomberg...
Currenciesfinextra.com

The future of payments: Digital currencies for a digital future

While neither the ECB nor the Bank of England have outlined a final decision on pursuing a CBDC, the central banks are actively researching the digital currency proposition and public discourse tends to suggest that CBDC is inevitable in one form or another. In the US, regulators have historically been loudly critical of digital currencies, however the tone of dialogue seems to have shifted toward a clearer distinction between the threat of unregulated cryptocurrencies, and the potential that a regulated digital Dollar could offer.