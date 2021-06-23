Now underway: An American Renaissance

This week, we are celebrating the 245th anniversary of American independence. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted for a resolution endorsing American independence from Great Britain. For this reason, it seemed that July 2 would go down in history as the date to celebrate. On July 3, 1776, one of the leading supporters of American independence in Congress, John Adams, wrote to his wife, Abigail, “The Second of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival….It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”