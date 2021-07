Britain did not “unexpectedly” become embroiled in a diplomatic and military dispute with Russia on Wednesday (Royal Navy ship off Crimea sparks diplomatic row between Russia and UK, 23 June). There was a BBC TV crew and a Daily Mail reporter on board. This was a deliberate, stage-managed act of provocation by the British government in full knowledge of the reaction that would result. Along with our celebrated trade deals with the likes of Liechtenstein, it is another example of our government’s desperate attempts to position “global Britain” on the world stage. Unfortunately, it looks both desperate and foolish.