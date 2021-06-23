These Startups Are Betting on a Remote-First World
For most knowledge workers, this summer spells the end of the Great Remote Work Experiment and the beginning of a return to normal. People are shuffling back into offices, dusting off desk space, and returning to their old routines. But for some people, the pandemic year has permanently changed the relationship to the office. Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford, predicts that more work will likely take place remotely—22 percent of workdays in the future, compared to just 5 percent pre-pandemic.www.wired.com