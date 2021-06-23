These Startups Are Betting on a Remote-First World

This past year has seen the way we work – and live –change dramatically. Many of us are now working remotely, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work together. Remote collaboration is now more important than ever. It allows us to collaborate with colleagues from all over the world on projects and lets us chat, plan and create as easily as if we were all in the same place. It also allows us to access powerful hardware that we may not have at home, so even if you’re working remotely, it won’t impact your productivity.