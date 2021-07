Since there is no engine under the hood, many electric vehicles replace this area with a secondary trunk. Companys like Ford and Tesla have taken to calling this feature a "frunk," but this is not a new phenomenon. The frunk nickname has existed for years on mid-engined supercars and the Porsche 911, so it doesn't seem like any automaker owns the rights to the term. General Motors would clearly prefer to have a name it can control, which is why the company just filed a new trademark application.