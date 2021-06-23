What if Shopping on Amazon Was Just … Better?
On Amazon’s 20th birthday, in 2015, the megalodon of ecommerce celebrated the way most 20-year-olds would: By having a giant garage sale. OK, so maybe most 20-year-olds don’t celebrate their birthdays by having a garage sale. But Amazon says on its corporate blog that the impetus for the first ever Prime Day was to celebrate that milestone birthday and to “continue to innovate on behalf of the customer.” In reality, Prime Day was actually a clever scheme for Amazon to clear its channels of excess inventory, and to manufacture a shopping holiday that has grown big enough to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday.www.wired.com