What if Shopping on Amazon Was Just … Better?

By Lauren Good
Wired
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Amazon’s 20th birthday, in 2015, the megalodon of ecommerce celebrated the way most 20-year-olds would: By having a giant garage sale. OK, so maybe most 20-year-olds don’t celebrate their birthdays by having a garage sale. But Amazon says on its corporate blog that the impetus for the first ever Prime Day was to celebrate that milestone birthday and to “continue to innovate on behalf of the customer.” In reality, Prime Day was actually a clever scheme for Amazon to clear its channels of excess inventory, and to manufacture a shopping holiday that has grown big enough to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

www.wired.com
News Break
Macy's
News Break
USPS
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
thedrive

The Amazon Echo Auto Is Just $15 for Prime Day—Worth It, or Just Hype?

The Echo Auto lets you bring Alexa on the road with you. Is this really what we want?. This story was updated with fresh deals on Monday, June 21 at 2:45 p.m. e.s.t. Smart Home products are all the rage. How would you like a Smart Car, too? Not the boxy two-seater, but instead a device that gives any car a hands-free infotainment system that goes far beyond a GPS.
InternetWEAR

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow, BBB sends warning about shopping scams

(WEAR-TV) — Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow!. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Northwest Florida wants you to watch out for so-called shopping scams. Amazon Prime day is June 21st - 22nd. Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and other stores are also running competing sales. Tammy Ward with the BBB warns more sales...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shopping for Summer With Amazon’s Head of Fashion Direction

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s Amazon Prime Day and who better to help us navigate the best of the best on the behemoth online retailer than Vogue-alumn and Amazon’s Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer. Known for her editor’s eye and her sense of what’s next, Singer brings a fashion perspective to the site, which has been busy expanding its Luxury Stores which stocks the likes of Marina Moscone, Roland Mouret, and more.
ShoppingMLive.com

Shop Kohl’s Wow deals for discounts rivaling Amazon Prime Day

For a limited time, Kohl’s is offering big savings on summer staples. Shop fast, because these discounts only last through today (6/22)—and with Kohl’s wide selection of styles and accessories, these products are sure to fly off the shelves. Available both in store and online, this summer savings event is the perfect excuse to indulge in some retail therapy. Start the new season with some affordable updates to your home, wardrobe, and more.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Amazon’s Offering Free Disney Streaming with Select Fire TV Purchases This Prime Day — Here’s What to Shop

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Prime Day is officially here and the deals keep rolling in — with the latest being one of the greatest. Now through the end of Prime Day (June 22), Prime Members can receive three free months of the Disney streaming bundle — which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — when they purchase select Fire TV devices. With this bundle, Fire TV users can enjoy access to Disney+ originals, Hulu’s vast library of TV and movie titles, ESPN’s live sports, and more. Best of all, you don’t have to make an insanely large purchase to take advantage of this limited-time offer (we’re seeing Fire TV devices as low as $18!).
ShoppingNBC Connecticut

4 Shopping Mistakes to Avoid This Amazon Prime Day

Last year, Amazon's annual mega sale was pushed from summer to fall due to the pandemic. But Amazon Prime Day is back to its summer roots for 48 hours on June 21-22. The retailer will be offering more than 2 million deals, making it the largest Prime Day since it began in 2015, according to Amazon.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Summer is here and so is Day 2 of Prime Day 2021! To celebrate the start of our favorite season and one of our favorite sales, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear with Amazon's Prime Day Deals. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting...
ShoppingSFGate

The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

While you might be blinded by all the deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer, it’s not the only source of sales to be found today, with plenty of other sites and brands offering discounts that are far more compelling than those found over on Amazon. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe by way of J.Crew’s sale on sale (an extra 50% off!), or could use a sparkling new pair of AirPods from Target, you’re bound to find something worth snagging this Prime Day, even if it’s not from Amazon.
Electronicsreviewed.com

All the most incredible laptop deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, and retailers are dropping some sweet summer steals on laptops. Whether you’re looking to score on a beefy gaming laptop or you’re looking for the perfect travel laptop, we’ve got you covered.
Internetthemanual.com

How You Can Shop Local on Amazon During Prime Day 2021

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it can be hard to resist purchasing discounted items from manufacturers offering tantalizing deals. If you’re someone who likes supporting local businesses, however, buying discounted goods from off-brand merchants can be a bit problematic. Many of the more affordable brands on Amazon are companies that operate outside of the U.S. to produce products at cheap prices. Fortunately, there is actually a way you can shop just within the United States on Amazon and support local artisans in your region.
Internetmediafeed.org

How to Save on Amazon Every Time You Shop

Amazon is great for so many reasons. A marketplace that sells almost everything, shipping is quick, and the price is often right. If you can’t find it on Amazon, it probably doesn’t exist because new and innovative products are added daily. Seasoned shoppers and amateurs alike are always eager to save a little more money when shopping on Amazon.
Small BusinessETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

It's Amazon Prime Day, and another great opportunity to shop from Black-owned businesses! Included in awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals are ways to support small business owners. Shopping from Black-owned businesses is a wonderful way to support the Black community, highlight Black entrepreneurs and propel some incredible brands and products in the fields of fashion and beauty, health and wellness and many other categories.