Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson Signs Four Bills Into Law

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Yesterday, June 22, 2021, Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law. Modifies statutory provisions regarding insurance, including making association health plans more accessible, clarifying protections and responsibilities of insurers and consumers in group policies, and ensuring continued National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) accreditation and best practice standards in Missouri related to reinsurance.

