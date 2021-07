“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to do something like this. I’m a big soccer fan. I’m glad I got the opportunity. I put a lot of time and work into this poster,” says Madison artist Rodrigo Carapia, whose artwork is being featured on posters promoting tonight’s Forward Madison FC game. “I think this is something that artists really need. We need opportunities in these kinds of spaces, especially with a lot of fans like this. We can really show what we are capable of doing to so many people. We can show our skills and our passion for art.”