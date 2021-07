MONTREAL - The Canadiens are facing elimination on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 4:. The first Stanley Cup Final game in the history of the Bell Centre certainly wasn't a memorable one for the Canadiens. The Lightning stormed out of the gates on Friday night with two goals by the time the game was 3:27 old, forcing interim head coach Dominique Ducharme's contingent to play catch-up the rest of the way. Jon Cooper's squad scored two more goals in the second period, and another two in the third, en route to a 6-3 triumph and a commanding 3-0 series lead. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to register his League-leading 15th win of the playoffs. For his part, Carey Price turned aside 24 of 29 shots in the loss.