Renderings Unveiled for 29-Acre Flushing Creek Mixed-Use Complex in Queens
New renderings by Pei Partnership Architects show details of a 29-acre mixed-use complex along the Flushing Creek waterfront in Queens. The massive project located in the Flushing West Rezoning includes hotels, housing, retail, and office space, and is being developed by a joint partnership between United Construction & Development Group, F&T Group, and Young Nian Group. Hill West Architects is responsible for the master plan design.www.newyorkyimby.com