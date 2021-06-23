Cancel
Queens, NY

Renderings Unveiled for 29-Acre Flushing Creek Mixed-Use Complex in Queens

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew renderings by Pei Partnership Architects show details of a 29-acre mixed-use complex along the Flushing Creek waterfront in Queens. The massive project located in the Flushing West Rezoning includes hotels, housing, retail, and office space, and is being developed by a joint partnership between United Construction & Development Group, F&T Group, and Young Nian Group. Hill West Architects is responsible for the master plan design.

