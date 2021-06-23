Cancel
Take your Fourth of July burgers up a notch

By METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

www.djournal.com
Glamour

5 BBQ Dinner Ideas That Will Turn Your Summer Up a Notch

If your grill worked overtime last summer, you are probably eager to spark it up this season but are craving some new BBQ dinner ideas. (Yes, we too tested the limit on how many hamburgers one person could eat over the course of a summer.) The good news is, if you can grill one thing, you can grill pretty much anything. Success often boils down to the quality of your ingredients—and it’s almost guaranteed, at least when it comes to meat, if you marinate long enough. Of course Big Barbecue Energy—the confidence you exude when working that grill—is critical.
Boston

Which BBQ favorites will be on your plate this Fourth of July?

We want to know the Independence Day dishes you're most looking forward to. For a lot of us, the backyard barbeque is as equally tied to Independence Day as fireworks. Last year at this time, we were still at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which put a stop to most of our typical Fourth of July celebrations. Now, we can celebrate the holiday as usual by getting our grills out and getting some food on our plates. This year we’ll be enjoying all the barbeque staples, such as hot dogs and burgers, and the must-have sides: corn, coleslaw, potato salad, watermelon, and more.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

38 Grilling Recipes for Your Fourth of July Cookout

Grilling is as much a part of the 4th of July as fireworks and flags. We have recipes to get you cooking outside, including lots of easy grilled veggie dishes and sides—and even some fruit. Get ready to eat. : Ben Fink 1/38 Imagine how guests will size up your...
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Recipesvoicenewsnebraska.com

Cook of the Week: Burger season gets fired up as the Fourth of July weekend arrives

VOICE NEWS REGION – As the mercury rises, the opportunities to cook a greater number of meals on the grill increases. For many people, there’s nothing like the smoke-kissed flavor of meats, poultry and vegetables seared over an open flame. Hamburgers are a grilling staple in many households. Burger flavors and toppings are only limited by a home cook’s imagination. […]
Food & Drinksoutdoorchannelplus.com

A Blackened Blue Catfish Recipe to Spice Up Your Fourth of July Menu

The primary ingredient in this Blackened Blue Catfish Recipe is whiskerfish, but any flaky white meat fish will work. Living in Texas, a state with some great saltwater fishing and hundreds of miles of coastline, it’s a natural thing in the summer months for an angler like me to want a little redfish.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Sur La Table 4th of July Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order

If you're doing any al fresco dining this summer, you'll want to check out Sur la Table's 4th of July with a sale this weekend! It's not too late to stock up on outdoor entering items and grilling gear so you can celebrate summer through Labor Day. It's offering up a 20% discount on select cooking-related items with the coupon code STARS through July 5.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Our Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It’s an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you’ll want again and again.
Variety

Best Coolers to Chill Your Drinks This Fourth of July

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. ‘Tis the season for camping trips, backyard barbecues and yacht parties, and having...
Grafton, VTmiltonindependent.com

Cast Iron Kate: Fourth of July burgers for the vegetarian in the family

Burgers, dogs, sausages, sure. But what do you grill up for the vegetarian that just got home from her liberal arts college in Vermont and has given up meat?. Hear me out...these classy lentil quinoa burgers are hardly relatable to the mooing variety, but they are a wonder all their own. Slightly crispy on the outside, soft and tender in the middle with a strong touch of curry spice, they’re perfectly balanced with one of my two favorite jams: Blake Hill Preserves Chipotle and Maple Chili Jam or Chocolate Raspberry Jam with a hint of cinnamon (trust me on that one) from Grafton, Vermont.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
Food & Drinksvisitbuffaloniagara.com

The Ultimate Checklist for Your Buffalo Fourth of July BBQ

Cans, Crowlers and Kegs from Local Breweries: The WNY region is now quenched with nearly 50 breweries. From sours, stouts, pilsners, porters, IPAs and APAs, that means there’s a beer style for every taste. Instead of picking just a few to highlight, I’ll just name the beer I drank last: Community Beer Works – Good Neighbor American IPS.
Recipescowboysindians.com

Fourth of July Recipes: From Our Family to Yours

To celebrate Independence Day this year, our staff shared their favorite meals to enjoy with family and friends. In our recent July issue, our staff shared some of their favorite Fourth of July family recipes and mealtime memories. Here, we break down the ingredients and directions for a few classic dishes to enjoy along with the fireworks.
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Moist, fluffy Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are a staple you will want to use for all your weekday meals. Whether you use them for sliders, sides, or just eat them as-is like me, they will be gone in no time with how sweet and buttery-soft they are!
Recipeskisswtlz.com

Recipe: Shakshuka by Emma’s Torch

The Brooklyn restaurant Emma’s Torch is offering “Sunday Morning” viewers its take on a classic North African dish: Shakshuka. Chef Alexander Harris writes: “This Shakshuka recipe can be used to make a Pepper & Egg Sandwich (mix with scrambled eggs and serve on your favorite bread), or a plate of Shakshuka (bake in the oven with eggs, garnish with herbs/olives/cheese, and serve with crusty bread).”
Food & Drinksmystar106.com

4th of July Tip: Don’t Grill Your Burgers Like This

After skipping a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are expected to celebrate the 4th of July in full force this weekend. And many of them could end up sick if they don’t grill their burgers and steaks properly, according to one USDA official. Sandra Eskin, the USDA’s Deputy...
Food & Drinksartisanbreadinfive.com

Grilled Veggie Pizza for July 4th with Red Star Yeast

Grilled pizza is a favorite summer pastime for us; we have spent many hot summer days making everything from Pesto Pizza to Breakfast Pizzas. Today we want to share one of our favorite pizzas with you: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies. We keep our crust crisp by grilling one side, flipping it, and then adding just enough fresh veggies and cheese. Eating a slice of warm, grilled pizza is truly magical.
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Bless Your Heart Burgers & Kamp Grizzly Team Up On New Burger & Giveaway

BLESS YOUR HEART BURGERS TEAMS UP WITH KAMP GRIZZLY ON NEW “LOVE” BURGER AND GIVES AWAY HUNDREDS OF BURGERS TO THOSE IN NEED. Spread the love with Bless Your Heart’s new “Love” Burger officially launching on the menu July 9th, with $1 from every burger sold benefiting local nonprofit Neighborhood House.