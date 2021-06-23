Reditus Laboratories identifies additional cases of Delta variant
PEKIN – A Pekin-based laboratory has identified two additional cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in India. During a sequencing run on June 17 at its lab in Pekin, Reditus Laboratories tested 369 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples. Among the variants identified were 181 of the B.1.1.7 lineage, better known as the UK (United Kingdom) variant; 151 of the P.1 (Brazilian) variant; and two of the B.1.617.2 (Indian double mutant or Delta) variant.www.wjbc.com