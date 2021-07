The Spotify Audience Network launched in February in the U.S. is heading overseas. Spotify is expanding the network to Canada, Australia and the U.K. The international expansion is based on the success Spotify has seen in the U.S. market that has some clients rethinking how they place their podcast ad buys. The aim of the Spotify Audience Network is to move advertisers beyond buying podcasts on a title-by-title basis to embrace other audience-based targeting tools including demographic, geographic, and audience segment targeting.