Southaven, MS

Adventure awaits and it sound glorious

By Robert Scott
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Well, it is finally here. As I sit here writing this I can barely contain my excitement as one of the items on my bucket list will be marked off tomorrow. I will get to see one of my all-time favorite bands in concert, Styx. Say what you will, but...

www.djournal.com
Southaven, MS
Mississippi Entertainment
Alice Cooper
Bob Seger
#Adventure#The Silver Bullet Band#Cocert#Covid#Styx
Entertainment
Music
Los Angeles, CA

Summer of Sounds

As the rest of Southern California sprang back to life with the elimination of Covid-19 restrictions in mid-June, the beloved Pasadena-based arts institution MUSE/IQUE joined in the excitement by unveiling an ambitious slate of shows kicking off July 14. Titled “L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music,” the 2021-22 season’s first half – entitled “Iconic L.A. Moments and Artists” – will feature four months of stellar shows at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.
Theater & Dance

Amadigi, Garsington Opera, review: We should treasure the festival for glorious music such as this

Handel’s opera Amadigi was a hit when it premiered in 1715, but it got snared by politics and spent the next three centuries in oblivion. Its mythological plot turns on the love of a knight named Amadigi for a princess named Oriana, but they are thwarted by the jealousy of Melissa, a sorceress, in whose palace they are imprisoned; Amadigi’s friend Dardano tries to help them escape, but dies in the process; having lost her battle. Melissa commits suicide.
Theater & Dance

The Glorious Corner

ROMEO DELIGHT DID DELIGHT — We’ve been tunthumping the event for weeks, but Romeo Delight’s debut at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room Saturday night, was a celebration in several ways. It was the group’s first time there and Micky Dolenz (riding hot with his hit Dolenz Sings Nesmith album on 7a Records) was front-and-center cheering them on. Dolenz has been a fan for years; even using the outfit as his backing band a few years back.
Family Relationships

Adventures with Levi

Emily and Steven Shannon welcomed their son Levi Sawyer Shannon (Hebrew name Moshe) to the world Feb. 7. Levi has had no shortage of love and attention from grandparents Marla and Billy Drori and Amy and Jerry Shannon; aunts and uncles David Shannon, Greg Shannon, Lisa Shannon, Rhonda Grintuch and Adam Drori, Jesse Drori and Mel Commisso; and cousins Dalia and Jonah Drori. Levi is named after his late great-grandfathers Seymour “Slugger” Cohen and Moshe Drori. Levi wasted no time setting out on his first adventure, with a road trip to New Orleans and the Florida coast already under his belt. He loved hanging at the beach, swimming at the pool, and roaming the streets of NOLA. For his next adventure, Levi is taking his newly minted passport to visit his Canadian family in Montreal this summer.
Public Health

Crafted through COVID: Steve Marriner's 'Hope Dies Last'

A first listen of Steve Marriner’s “Hope Dies Last” leads to a second, a third and, well, you see where we’re going with this. The Canadian artist opens with a Pretenders-meets-Bad Company ‘70s-styled rocker, “Take Me To The City.” Pretty cool song. Next comes a bust-out laughing surprise, Tom Petty’s...
Music

Styx's 'Crash of the Crown' is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
Music

Bob Dylan Previews 'Shadow Kingdom' Livestream Concert Special

Bob Dylan shared a clip from his upcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream concert special. Shadow Kingdom is set to air on Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT via Veeps. Dylan announced his debut livestreamed concert in June and the webcast marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first performance since December 2019 as well as his first since releasing his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The recently shared clip gives fans a glimpse of what Shadow Kingdom will look like and features Bob’s 1971 song, “Watching The River Flow.”
New Rochelle, NY

Jazz on the Sound

New Rochelle’s Sister City Committee is sponsoring a Pre-Bastille Day Jazz Concert overlooking Long Island Sound on July 11th. Tickets are just $15, and all proceeds benefit musicians, many of whom have been out of work through the pandemic. A great opportunity to enjoy a night of music in a beautiful setting and to celebrate our connection to La Rochelle, France. More information and tickets at this link.
Music

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Music

Tom Petty's Reimagined Album Angel Dream Released Featuring Four Previously Unheard Songs

The late Tom Petty’s family has released a reimagined version of the artist’s 1996 album, Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One.” The album, titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), contains remixed and remastered versions of the original album’s songs, as well as four previously unreleased tracks.
Music

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
Power 96

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Music

Foreigner Invades Treasure Island In Island's Return To Live Music

The long wait is over! After nearly a 19-month hiatus Treasure Island opened back up for live music as Foreigner invaded the Amphitheater last night with a show featuring 12 hit songs and a nearly 10-minute drum/keyboard solo on the greatest hits 2021 tour!. Treasure Island made sure this show...
Los Angeles, CA

Adventures in BioBlitzing

Have you decided to join the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge? If you haven’t done so yet, now is the time! The challenge runs until August 7th and helps contribute to the knowledge about our city’s biodiversity. Your observations will help fill in the map so researchers can learn which species live in the different areas of Los Angeles.
Pitchfork

Soundness of Mind

It was a photograph of a synthesizer that first caught Steven Whiteley’s eye. In 2018, Whiteley, a composer living at New Mexico’s Upaya Zen Center, came across an unusual Instagram post from the Bay Area’s Green Gulch Farm Zen Center: Danielle L. Davis’ modular synthesizer, sitting on the porch of a yurt. Before long, Whiteley traded life in Santa Fe for a residency at the Marin County retreat, bringing along little more than a laptop, MIDI controller, and classical guitar. There, the two musicians bonded over Pauline Oliveros’ philosophy of Deep Listening, which posits drone music as a path to heightened states of consciousness, and jammed in their free time. Eventually, both left Green Gulch for Oregon’s Great Vow Zen Monastery, on the banks of the Columbia River; granted time to pursue creative practice, they zeroed in on their sound, performing free-flowing improvisatory music on piano and electronics for monks and fellow students. In 2019, after their respective residencies ended, Davis and Whiteley moved to Portland, where they used a wealth of acoustic and electronic instruments to bring to fruition ideas that had germinated in the monastic environment.
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: A glorious Fourth

On the "Glorious Fourth of July," the July 3, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian declared that "Astoria will celebrate in grand style, and wants neighboring towns and cities to join in." Big doings were afoot, starting with a wake-up 13-gun salute at sunrise and a Grand Parade at...