Have you ever heard the expression "there's no replacement for displacement"? Well, it used to be true. Naturally aspirated engines used to be the only kind, and you needed more capacity to produce more power. As the earliest way of improving performance, it was the most common. But now we have forced induction, which is the term given to a system that increases intake air pressure above that of the ambient atmospheric pressure. The most common type of forced induction on a vehicle these days is turbocharging, but another way of doing this is by means of a supercharger. How does a supercharger work though, and what kinds of superchargers are there? In this article, we'll give you a crash course on superchargers and dwell briefly on some of the fantastic cars that use this technology.