Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Euros 2020 TV channel schedule: how to watch every 2021 match live

By Telegraph Sport
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving weathered an enforced year's delay because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Euros finally got underway on Friday, June 11, in Rome. Because of restrictions over the size of crowds and the vast distances between the 11 venues which have been chosen to celebrate the 60th (now 61st) anniversary of the competition, this, more than any previous tournament, will be largely a television event even for the most diehard match-going supporters.

www.telegraph.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Euros#Spain Live Group E#Channel Tbc Rrb#Bbc Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
News Break
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Brazil vs. Colombia (6/23/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 4

Brazil faces Colombia as it returns from its bye week in Round 4 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Wednesday, June 23 (6/23/2021). Brazil vs. Colombia is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 4 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Belgium vs. Finland: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Euro 2020 soccer)

It’s Belgium vs. Finland Monday as the group stage comes to a close in the Euro 2020 tournament. Belgium entered the tournament as FIFA’s No. 1-ranked team and has look strong so far, winning both of its matches by a combined score of 5-1. Romelu Lukaku has led the way with two goals while Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have also found the back of the net. On the other side, Finland enters the final game of group play in good position, sitting at an even goal differential after a 1-0 win over Denmark and a 1-0 loss to Russia. Joel Pohjanpalo has Finland’s only goal so far in the tournament.
SportsNBC Sports

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Modern Pentathlon: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Sweden vs. Ukraine: Live stream, start time, TV channel for 2021 Euro soccer tournament

The 2021 European Football Championship tournament rolls on through the knockout rounds Tuesday as we get a late-afternoon matchup between Sweden and Ukraine. Sweden enters the Euro 2020 Round of 16 after an unbeaten run through Group E. The squad opened with a tie against Spain before posting wins against Slovakia and Poland. Emil Forsberg has led the way offensively with three goals so far in the tournament. On the other side, Ukraine advanced to the knockout stage after notching one win and two losses in Group Stage play, all decided by one goal. Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko have led the way offensively, each scoring a pair of goals so far in the tournament.
UEFAchatsports.com

No England: Finidi George predicts Euro 2020 champions

England national association football team, Italy national association football team, Finidi George, UEFA European Championship, England, Spain national association football team, Spain, London, UEFA Euro 2020, Wembley Stadium. The African football icon has identified the team to emerge as champions of the European Football Championship apart, and ruled out the...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Who are the BBC commentators for Belgium vs Italy at Euro 2020?

Belgium take on Italy in the second Euro 2020 quarter-final tonight – but who's on commentary duty for the BBC?. The main commentator for the game in Munich is Steve Bower, and he's joined by co-commentator Martin Keown. Steve Bower is a regular on Match of the Day and has...
UEFAwhathifi.com

Euro 2020 free live stream: how to watch the second day of quarter-finals online from anywhere

Day two of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals is the chance that England have been waiting for. The draw has opened up for the Three Lions with Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Denmark standing in the way of a date in the final with either Italy or Spain. Czech Republic vs Denmark kicks off at 5pm BST today on ITV. Ukraine vs England follows at 8pm on the BBC in 4K. Make sure you know how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream from anywhere in the world.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Denmark continue to ride the crest of a wave after back-to-back games with four goals scored, a European Championship record.Czech Republic stand in their way and can take inspiration from their win over the Danes 17 years ago at Euro 2004.Patrik Schick is on course to repeat the achievement of Milan Baros, who hit a Czech record of five goals in that tournament to claim the golden boot and the Bayern Leverkusen striker is one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race at Euro 2020.FOLLOW LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark - Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more todayHead coach...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Is Belgium vs Italy on TV tonight? Euro 2020 quarter-final kick-off time, channel and how to watch

This evening, Belgium play Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, in what – for the neutral fan – may be the most highly anticipated of the last-eight games.Belgium could just be the favourites to win the entire competition next weekend, following their 1-0 victory over defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and promising group-stage outings.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Belgium vs Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finalsMeanwhile, Italy were picked out as dark horses ahead of the tournament and have been justifying the cautious hype. Roberto Mancini’s team needed extra time to get past Austria in the...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-final online and on TV tonight

England take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night in Rome.The Three Lions secured their place in the tournament last eight with a famous victory over Germany in the last 16. The victory, courtesy of second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, was their first over their old rivals in a knockout game for 55 years and their first in any competitive game against them for nearly two decades.Gareth Southgate's side are the only remaining team in the competition yet to concede a goal having topped Group D thanks to 1-0 wins over Croatia...