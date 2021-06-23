Euros 2020 TV channel schedule: how to watch every 2021 match live

The 2021 European Football Championship tournament rolls on through the knockout rounds Tuesday as we get a late-afternoon matchup between Sweden and Ukraine. Sweden enters the Euro 2020 Round of 16 after an unbeaten run through Group E. The squad opened with a tie against Spain before posting wins against Slovakia and Poland. Emil Forsberg has led the way offensively with three goals so far in the tournament. On the other side, Ukraine advanced to the knockout stage after notching one win and two losses in Group Stage play, all decided by one goal. Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko have led the way offensively, each scoring a pair of goals so far in the tournament.