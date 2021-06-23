Cancel
Public Safety

Police death toll from militant attack in Burkina Faso rises to 15

 12 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Four police officers who had gone missing after a militant attack in Burkina Faso on Monday have been found dead, raising the police death toll to 15, police sources said on Wednesday. The ambush occurred while the unit was on a relief mission to the town of...

