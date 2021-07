Organizations hit by ransomware should not pay the ransom according to 79% of respondents from a recent online poll run by Menlo Security. According to the poll, which garnered 8,571 responses, 20% of respondents believe that they should pay the demands, respondents also think that tougher penalties should be given to criminals who steal company data and extort organizations, with more than two thirds (69%) demanding prison sentences. Seven percent of respondents believe that a large fine or community work would be an adequate penalty; however,16% admit that the attackers will probably never be caught.