It has been a long, hard winter, a long hard year in fact, but things are looking up now that we are finally slipping into what I think of as the fresh food season. I already knew it in the back of my mind, but it really hit home a few minutes ago when a fresh blueberry galette recipe from our friends at Walmart (complete with photo) popped up on Facebook and reminded me that blueberry season is almost here. Time for picking, time for baking, and time for freezing them for use throughout the cold, nasty winter that will be back here again before we know it.